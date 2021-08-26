Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRIM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

PRIM traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,327. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primoris Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Primoris Services worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

