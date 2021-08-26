Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,522 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,159,000 after acquiring an additional 178,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,819,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,608,000 after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after buying an additional 24,970 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,501. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.99. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

