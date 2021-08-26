Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 4,896 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.60. 714,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,841,281. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $358.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

