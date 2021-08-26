Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after buying an additional 155,258 shares in the last quarter.

IBDP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.30. 280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,970. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.