Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,892 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 313,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,165,063. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $215.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.