Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 259 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,055,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.89. 41,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,307. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $76.71 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

