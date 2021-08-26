Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 708 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after acquiring an additional 151,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after buying an additional 401,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,834,000 after buying an additional 458,766 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.07. 20,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,301. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.62. The firm has a market cap of $178.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. raised their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.26.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

