Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.23. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,051. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

