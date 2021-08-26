Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Private Bancorp of America stock remained flat at $$24.99 on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307. The company has a market capitalization of $140.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68. Private Bancorp of America has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on Private Bancorp of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

