Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

PROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.77. 7,808,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,422. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.46. Progenity has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.15. As a group, analysts predict that Progenity will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Athyrium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Progenity by 34.6% in the second quarter. Athyrium Capital Management LP now owns 36,396,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365,281 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progenity by 189.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,597,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974,789 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progenity in the first quarter valued at about $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progenity by 85.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progenity by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 150,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

