Project Inverse Price Hits $0.0188 on Top Exchanges (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. Project Inverse has a market cap of $521,530.34 and $352,139.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,779,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

