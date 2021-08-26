Propel Funeral Partners Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:PFP)

Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69.

In other news, insider Fraser Henderson acquired 726,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.25 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of A$2,360,234.50 ($1,685,881.79).

Propel Funeral Partners Limited provides death care services in Australia and New Zealand. It is involved in the collection and transfer of the deceased; provision of mortuary services; arrangement and conducting a funeral; and cremation, burial, and memorialization activities. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and operated 130 properties comprising 72 owned and 58 leased, which included 31 cremation facilities and 9 cemeteries.

