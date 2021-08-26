ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.21

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 37597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.72.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.