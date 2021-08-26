Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Issues Earnings Results

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 142.41% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.22 on Thursday. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95.

PSEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prospect Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 134.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,279 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

