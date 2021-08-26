Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,145,000 after acquiring an additional 69,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of PRU opened at $106.82 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

