Pundi X[new] Market Cap Tops $459.83 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00003771 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $459.83 million and approximately $104.42 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00051533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00122225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00154149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,155.42 or 0.99950083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $482.93 or 0.01023615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.85 or 0.06672150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

