Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $29.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.42% from the company’s previous close.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

PSTG stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

