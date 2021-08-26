Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.69. 633,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,896. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTG. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

