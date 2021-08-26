Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.69. 633,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,896. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTG. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

