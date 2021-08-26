Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.95, but opened at $23.80. Pure Storage shares last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 175,790 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,048 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 103.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 60.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $2,373,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 27.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55.

About Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.