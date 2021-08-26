PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRTC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

PRTC stock opened at GBX 329.50 ($4.30) on Tuesday. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of GBX 232.01 ($3.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85). The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 335.64. The stock has a market cap of £944.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.67.

In other PureTech Health news, insider Bharatt Chowrira purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £69,200 ($90,410.24).

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

