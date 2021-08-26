Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

THS opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

