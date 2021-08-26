Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for salesforce.com in a research report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.31.

NYSE CRM opened at $260.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $1,579,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.