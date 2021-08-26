Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kadant Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Kadant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kadant’s FY2021 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:KAI opened at $204.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,356,000 after acquiring an additional 62,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 8.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,124,000 after acquiring an additional 62,656 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kadant by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Kadant by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 162,525 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,917 shares of company stock valued at $730,125 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

