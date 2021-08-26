Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Natera, Inc. Lowered by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Natera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.01). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Natera’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $115.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Natera has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,745 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $10,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,316,000 after purchasing an additional 691,703 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Natera news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $550,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $459,174.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,203.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,944,258 in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.