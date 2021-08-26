Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTON. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.44. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $192,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 773,459 shares of company stock worth $90,685,874 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

