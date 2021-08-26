Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Legend Biotech Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on LEGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

LEGN opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 107.81% and a negative net margin of 343.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 303.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,685,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,833 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 72.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,120,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after buying an additional 890,832 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 13.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after buying an additional 253,978 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,951,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,123,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at $47,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

