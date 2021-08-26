Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on URBN. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after acquiring an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,132,000 after acquiring an additional 123,034 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,984,000 after acquiring an additional 88,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

