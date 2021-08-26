QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%.

QADA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $87.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,747. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 136.10 and a beta of 1.31. QAD has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.05.

Get QAD alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in QAD were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QADA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About QAD

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.