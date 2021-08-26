QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 9,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 82,747 shares.The stock last traded at $87.09 and had previously closed at $87.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QADA. William Blair downgraded shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 130.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QAD during the first quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 511.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QAD during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter worth $82,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

