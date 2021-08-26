Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Announces Earnings Results

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.

NASDAQ QH opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.80 million and a P/E ratio of -11.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15. Quhuo has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Quhuo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quhuo stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) by 149.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Quhuo worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.