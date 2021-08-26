Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Announces Earnings Results

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.
NASDAQ QH opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.80 million and a P/E ratio of -11.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15. Quhuo has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
About Quhuo
Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.
