Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%.

QH opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15. Quhuo has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $126.80 million and a P/E ratio of -11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quhuo stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) by 149.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Quhuo worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

