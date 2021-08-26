Quiztok (QTCON) Price Hits $0.0163 on Major Exchanges

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Quiztok has a total market cap of $26.63 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,637,082,614 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

