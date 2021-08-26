Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 3,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 79,478 shares.The stock last traded at $50.00 and had previously closed at $45.25.

Specifically, CEO Howard S. Jonas acquired 112,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,056,240.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $885.70 million, a PE ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 414.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rafael by 24.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rafael by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Rafael by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rafael by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rafael by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

