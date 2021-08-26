Rage Fan Trading Up 12% This Week (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $176,057.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00052020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00126003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00156679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,272.67 or 1.00455740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.08 or 0.01035064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.22 or 0.06435057 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,863,682 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

