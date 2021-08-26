Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RRC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.70.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Range Resources by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,584 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 126.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,204,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.