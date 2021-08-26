Rarible Reaches Market Capitalization of $149.46 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for about $31.82 or 0.00067618 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $149.46 million and approximately $15.75 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00053025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.49 or 0.00761840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00098422 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,697,353 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

