Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%.
RAVN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,333. Raven Industries has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAVN. CJS Securities lowered shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.
About Raven Industries
Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.
