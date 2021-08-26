Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

RAVN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,333. Raven Industries has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAVN. CJS Securities lowered shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Raven Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 147.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 186,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of Raven Industries worth $18,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

