Ravencoin (RVN) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $75.59 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002330 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00051386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00121750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00154322 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,515,055,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

