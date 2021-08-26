Raydium Price Reaches $6.88 on Major Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $417.87 million and approximately $68.50 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $6.88 or 0.00014662 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00052226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00127697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00158079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,958.83 or 1.00082308 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $484.90 or 0.01033449 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.32 or 0.06417965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,740,361 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

