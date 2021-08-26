Raymond James Trims Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Target Price to $18.00

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

FMNB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,223. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,052,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 25.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 102,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 37,454 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares during the period. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.