Raymond James Trims OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Target Price to C$3.25

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “ouperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 48.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OGC. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.47.

OGC opened at C$2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.32. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.40.

In other news, Director Catherine Gignac purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

