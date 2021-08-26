RealTract (RET) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,279.00

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. RealTract has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $3,279.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RealTract coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RealTract Coin Profile

RET is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

Buying and Selling RealTract

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars.

