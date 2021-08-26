ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $88.61 million and approximately $92,062.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,800.44 or 0.99939601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00038389 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.87 or 0.00499407 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008826 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.83 or 0.00866620 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00354121 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00068463 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004727 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.