RedFOX Labs Hits Market Capitalization of $85.51 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $85.51 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.90 or 0.00325713 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.74 or 0.00141532 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00169592 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000725 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

