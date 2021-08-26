Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 52,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

