Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,148,442 shares of company stock worth $190,415,254. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

BX opened at $119.52 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $120.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

