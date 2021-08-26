Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $890,000 Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $997,673.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,785,183.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,812 shares of company stock valued at $169,490,464. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price objective (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

NYSE:SQ opened at $267.57 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

