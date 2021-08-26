Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

