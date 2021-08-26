Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Select Medical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,881,000 after acquiring an additional 533,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,987,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 21.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,520,000 after buying an additional 323,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Select Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after buying an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,135,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,496,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,832,937. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.