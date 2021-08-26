Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,320 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at $73,581,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,225,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,002,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,990,188 shares of company stock worth $165,070,070. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion and a PE ratio of -20.99. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

